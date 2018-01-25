Man charged with DUI after trying to order burrito at bank drive-through

AOL.com — A Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after he tried to order a burrito at a Bank of America drive-through window.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 38-year-old Douglas Jon Francisco was found passed out in his blue Hyundai sedan in a drive-through bank lane around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bank’s manager reportedly went outside and began banging on Francisco’s window “for some time” until he finally woke up and attempted to order a burrito.

When the manager informed Francisco that he was at a bank and, not, in fact, at Taco Bell, the dazed driver moved his car to the bank’s front parking lot.

Bank staff then alerted local authorities about the situation and when deputies arrived, they found Francisco in the driver’s seat with the car still running.

According to the arrest report, Fransisco denied asking the bank manager for a burrito and “made several statements that were differing from reality.”

After failing a field sobriety test, Fransisco was arrested on a charge of DUI involving alcohol or drugs. He was booked into the Hernando County jail and freed on Thursday after posting $500 bail.