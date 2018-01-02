West Bladen students collect alomst 3,000 food items

DUBLIN — The West Bladen High Student Government sponsored its annual food drive during the month of December.

The Food Drive was kicked off in October during Homecoming Week when students were allowed to dress up with a donation of peanut butter and jelly. Almost 500 containers were collected during Homecoming Week.

A third-period food donation competition was held during the week of Dec. 4-8, and Dawn Russ’ class won the pizza party prize by collecting a total of 241 food items toward the food drive.

Finally, the Student Government sponsored a volleyball tournament on Dec. 14, where students could have a ticket to attend with a donation of five canned food items or three boxes of macaroni and cheese. Each grade level was represented by a team, and the winner of the student tournament played the faculty. The Junior Class took the title, but the real prize was the 1,882 food items that were donated to attend the game.

The student body was able to collect a total of 2,932 food items that were donated to the Bladen Crisis Center in Elizabethtown and the Bladenboro First Baptist Church Food Pantry. The Student Government appreciates the generosity of the West Bladen students and faculty to help fight hunger in Bladen County.