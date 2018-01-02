Maldonado first at West Bladen named a Golden Door Scholar

DUBLIN — Gerardo Reyes Maldonado, a senior at West Bladen High, has been named a 2018 Golden Door Scholar. He is the first student ever at WBHS to receive this scholarship.

Golden Door Scholars has, since 2013, awarded college scholarships to 158 exceptional, undocumented students from an applicant pool of over 3,500. Golden Door Scholars may choose to attend one of 27 colleges and universities that serve as partner schools. These include Davidson College, Wake Forest and Emory Universities, among others.

As a reciepient of the Golden Door Scholarship, Maldobnado is applying to some of these schools and recevies a full ride to the college or university of his choice upon acceptance. He has already been accepted by at least one school.

Maldonado is the son of Gabriel Reyes Silva and Elidia Maldonaldo Cruz.