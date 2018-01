DUBLIN — Because of the risk of inclement weather, Bladen Community College will register students for spring classes on Wednesday, January 3, and Friday, January 5, from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M. There is NO registration on Thursday, January 4. On Monday, January 8, registration is scheduled for 9 A.M. until 2 P.M. and 3:30 P.M. until 7 P.M.

For more information, contact student services at 910 879-5500.