BCC is offering community classes

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is offering classes to the community for personal interest beginning in January.

They are:

— Floral Arranging I is offered on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 and continuing through Feb. 19 at the East Arcadia Center. The cost is $40.

— Women’s Self Defense is scheduled for Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 16 and continuing through Feb. 6 in the auditorium (building 9), on the Dublin campus. The cost is $60.

— Quilting is scheduled for every other Saturday beginning Jan. 20 and ending on March 31 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Clarkton School of Discovery. The cost is $40.

— Latin Beat Dance is scheduled for Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 22 and continuing through Feb. 19 in the auditorium (building 9) on the Dublin campus. The cost is $60.

— Intro to Painting is scheduled for Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 25 and continuing through March 1. The location will be announced. The cost is $60.

To register for classes or for more information, contact Cynthia Munguia at 910-879-5577.