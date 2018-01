BLADEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE HAS ISSUED REVISED SPRING REGISTRATION DATES AS FOLLOWS:

Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

No advertised registration scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2018

Friday, January 5, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, January 8, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Self-Service will be up and running throughout the times listed including on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

For more information, contact Student Services at 910 879-5500.