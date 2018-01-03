BCC Small Business Center offering no-cost workshops

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center of Bladen Community College is offering no-cost business seminars in January.

They are:

— Better Communication through Active Listening is scheduled for Jan. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. This seminar focuses on relationships, productivity and effectiveness. The seminar will meet on the Dublin campus.

— On Jan. 18, two Ten Tips seminars will be presented back-to-back beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ten Tips for Small Businesses on Facebook will be followed by Ten Tips for Small Businesses on Twitter at 7:45 p.m. This event will take place on the Dublin campus.

— Non-Profit and Church Event Planning: Beyond the Fundraiser is scheduled for Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The workshop will share secrets to building effective events that are not just fundraisers. The Dublin campus will host this seminar.

— Finance Basics Crash Course is scheduled for Jan. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. This class provides a clear understanding of financial reports and accounting basics. The seminar is on the Dublin campus.

— How to Start a Business in Bladen County is Jan. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bladen County Library located at 111. N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. This same seminar is also scheduled for Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the East Arcadia Center in Riegelwood and will be presented as a webinar Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Other online webinars are also available this month.

— Ten Best Free Social Media Management Tools will be presented on Jan. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m.

— Ten Google Tools for Small Business will be presented on Jan. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.

— Ten Mistakes to Avoid with Mobile Sites will be presented on Jan. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m.

— Ten Tips for the Best Google Listing will be presented on Jan. 24, from 1 o 2 p.m.

— Ten Tips for Online Reviews will be presented on Jan. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m.

All seminars and webinars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and Bladen Community College.

To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, Small Business Center director, at 910-879-5572 or register online at https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75040.