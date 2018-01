Five students were recently awarded scholarships from the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association. Pictured from left to right are De’Jour A. Simpson (Eastern Kentucky University), Jalan A. Staten (Fayetteville State University), Queen Mitchell (Oakwood University — Alabama), and Jarrett Cromartie (Delaware State University). Not pictured is Xavier Hilbert (Kean University — New Jersey).

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_7713.jpg