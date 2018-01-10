West’s DREAM team gets kudos

DUBLIN — According to Donate Life NC organization, West Bladen High’s DREAM team has helped Bladen County’s organ donor numbers increase from 30.7 percent in 2014 — the lowest in the state — to 37.6 percent in 2017.

“That’s a 3-percent jump in sign-up rates in a single year and I credit that totally to your hard work,” Tiffianna M. Elmore, program manager for Teen and DMV Outreach, Donate Life NC. “Bladen County now has a higher sign-up rate than Halifax, Hertford and Chowan counties and is continuing to climb.”

She added that, in 2017, the West Bladen DREAM team’s work at the school helped produce the highest improvement rate ever recorded for her office.