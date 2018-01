CONWAY, S.C. — Abby Inman of Tar Heel has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Inman is majoring in graphic design.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full-time.