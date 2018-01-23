Bus driver classroom training being offered

ELIZABETHTOWN — A school bus driver training session has been scheduled for all Bladen County Schools’ non-certified staff which began employment with Bladen County Schools as of July 1, 2005, and have not taken the training class.

The class is also open to the public. Also, anyone needing a school bus pocket card to drive an activity bus will also need to take the class.

Classes will run Feb. 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Bladen County Schools Technology Training Center, located behind Elizabethtown Middle School on U.S. 701 South.

For information, contact the School Bus Garage at 910-862-2417.