Community classes being offered at BCC

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is offering personal interest classes beginning in February.

They are:

— Conversational Spanish is scheduled for Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 6 and continuing through March 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The location is to be announced.

— Understanding Your Laptop is scheduled for Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 7 and continuing through Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., in building 6, classroom 117, on the Dublin campus.

— Piano for Beginners is scheduled for Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 13 and continuing through April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., in building 3, classroom 102, on the Dublin campus.

— Wreath Making is scheduled for Mondays, beginning Feb. 19 and continuing through March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the East Arcadia Center.

— Fun with Microsoft Publishing is scheduled for Mondays, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing through March 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in building 2, classroom 207, on the Dublin campus.

— Basic Sewing is scheduled for Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., in building 3, classroom 212, on the Dublin campus.

Some fees apply. To register for a class or get more information, contact Cynthia Munguia at 910-879-5577.