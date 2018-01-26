BCC welcomes Marcia deAndrade to campus

DUBLIN — Marcia deAndrade has joined the faculty at Bladen Community College as a nursing instructor in the Allied Health Programs curriculum.

deAndrade, a native of Elizabethtown, most recently served Harrell’s Christian Academy for eight years as the school nurse. She has worked as a nursing clinical instructor for Sampson Community College, and as a registered nurse for Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital.

She is excited to bring her experiences as a clinical nurse to a student setting on a community college campus.

“As a clinical nurse, each patient was different and I constantly had to adapt to what was being presented to me at the time,” explained deAndrade. “Teaching is actually similar as I must adapt my teaching style to various types of learners at the same time.”

deAndrade holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and is currently completing coursework for a master’s degree in nursing from UNC-W.

Moving from clinical nursing to instructional nursing was a refocus for deAndrade.

“I chose the field of nursing for my desire to help people,” she said. “As I have evolved, I have found the importance of bringing up the next generation of nurses. I want to be a part of providing strong nursing leaders for our community. I am motivated, as most teachers are for that ‘light bulb’ moment when the student is able to put the pieces together.”

For information about academic and career opportunities at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.

