Bryant makes Dean’s List for fall semester

GREENSBORO — Chance Austin Bryant of Elizabethtown is among 225 students to be named to the Dean’s List at Greensboro College for the Fall 2017 semester.

To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of his/her course credit hours at Greensboro College’s main campus.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.