Posted on by

Bryant makes Dean’s List for fall semester


GREENSBORO — Chance Austin Bryant of Elizabethtown is among 225 students to be named to the Dean’s List at Greensboro College for the Fall 2017 semester.

To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of his/her course credit hours at Greensboro College’s main campus.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:57 pm |    

‘Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive’ looms

‘Have a Heart Stuffed Animal Drive’ looms
5:11 pm
Updated: 6:51 am. |    

Findt to retire from position as BCC president

Findt to retire from position as BCC president
2:57 pm |    

Team Butler/Smith take coon crown

Team Butler/Smith take coon crown
comments powered by Disqus