Real estate classes offered at BCC

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is offering community classes in real estate at its Dublin campus.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Broker-in-Charge Annual Review is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. in building 2, room 202.

Real Estate General Update is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in building 2, room 202.

The elective NAR Real Estate Ethics is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. in building 2, room 202.

Registration fees apply. Participants must bring a current NC Real Estate Pocket Renewal Card to each class. To preregister, contact Stephanie González at 910-879-5539 or via email at sgonzalez@bladencc.edu.