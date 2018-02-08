Terrific Kids from Bladenboro Primary

February Terrific Kid Gift Certificate Winner

Pictured with Bladenboro Primary School principal Deborah Guyton is Lileigh Anderson, fourth grader who was the winner of a twenty-five dollar gift certificate to Pizza Palace of Bladenboro. First Citizens Bank of Bladenboro donates twenty-five dollars for the purchase of the Pizza Palace gift certificate to the winner of the monthly drawing at each of the Terrific Kid ceremonies for the school year.

February Bladenboro Primary School Terrific Kids Ceremony

Pictured are the recent recipients of the Terrific Kid award at Bladenboro Primary School. Every other month the students who are chosen Terrific Kids are recognized at a ceremony where they receive a Terrific Kids certificate, bumper sticker, and pencil. A big Thank you goes to the Kiwanis Club of Columbus County club who sponsors the Terrific Kid program at Bladenboro Primary School.