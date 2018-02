Bladen Community College students have received Occupational Extension Golden LEAF scholarships. Pictured from left to right are Vice President for Workforce and Continuing Education Sondra Guyton, recipients Stefon Derrell Geathers, Luis Alberto Abreu Hernandez, Jasmine Mikayla Chavis, Tia R. Carter, Samantha Brooke Jackson, and Derwin Strickkand, Jr., and Vice President for Student Services Barry Priest. For more information about scholarship opportunities at BCC, call 910-879-5500.

http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_BladenCC.jpg