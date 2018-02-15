Two Bladen high-school seniors named DAR Good Citizens

East Bladen and West Bladen high schools each recently selected a senior as 2017-18 winner of the DAR Good Citizen Award — West Bladen chose Elizabeth Rae Allbright and East Bladen named Jacob Russell Barber for the honors.

The recipients were selected on the basis of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.

Allbright, the daughter of Donald and Laura Allbright of Bladenboro, maintains honors status in the West Bladen senior class, where she participates in a wide variety of school activities including college courses as part of the “College and Career Promise,” a dual enrollment program with Bladen Community College. Following high school graduation, Allbright plans to study at UNC-Pembroke where she will major in physical therapy.

According to one faculty member, “Elizabeth is a hardworking athlete and student who gives 110 percent in the classroom and playing field/court.”

A member of the Dream Team and the Student Government Association, her athletic activities include basketball, volleyball and softball. Allbright attends Bladenboro First Baptist Church, where she is an active member of the Youth Group.

Barber is the son of George and Sonya Barber of Clarkton and excels in academics, community and extracurricular activities that include being president of his school’s BETA Club, president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yearbook editor, and co-president of the Student Government Association in addition to memberships in 4-H, FFA, and the National Honor Society.

In athletics, Barber has been co-captain of the varsity soccer team, played tennis singles and managed the Lady Eagles basketball team. He has been active in youth and choir groups at Clarkton and Elizabethtown Presbyterian churches. Upon graduating from East Bladen, Barber will have earned an associate of arts and associate of science degrees from Bladen Community College. With plans to enter N.C. State University in the fall, he will major in plant and soil science.

Teacher Anita Willington recently said of her student, “Of all the young men I have ever taught, Jacob Barber would have to be the most conscientious, honest, and humble.”

Accompanied by their parents and a school representative, both seniors will be honored at a special awards luncheon in March, where they will be presented certificates by the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the DAR Good Citizen Award annually and is in its 90th year of serving America through education, patriotism and historic preservation. Recipients of the award are eligible for a scholarship by completing an essay.

For further information, visit www.dar.org.