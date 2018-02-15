Record-Setting Wins For Harrells Christian Academy Students At State Junior Beta Competition

Harrells, NC, February 4, 2018 – Now in its second year under the direction of sponsors, Ms. Barbara Hollowell, Mrs. Lori Boone, Mrs. Jessica Sawvel, Mrs. Margo Bowker, and Mrs. Beth Griffin, the HCA Junior Beta Club has come home from the North Carolina Beta Convention with 24 wins, including 1st place in Division 2 Group Talent and 11 other events. In all, 87 Harrells 4th-8th graders have earned the right to compete at the National Convention this June in Savannah, Georgia.
5th grade teacher Mrs. Melody Powell reflected on the event: “The huge variety of Beta events allows our kids to discover new areas of giftedness like robotics, for example, and really shine in ways they haven’t before. That’s a great thing to have alongside the learning we aim for in our classrooms.”
Harrells Christian Academy students placed in the following events:
DIVISION II
1st Place
Group Talent
2nd Place
Poetry – Georgia Pope
Social Studies – Evan Boussias
DIVISION I
1st Place
Advertising & Design – Hudson Griffin, Molly Hilton, Daughtry Jackson, Joesen Pope
Book Battle – Savannah Grady, Eli Hardison, Garrison Hill
Language Arts – Lexie Sawvel
Pastels/Charcoal – Caiden Sutton
Robotics – Davis Barnette, Christina Barnhill, Landon Coats, Adrienne Squires, Grant Swanson
Sculpture – Cooper Barber
Speech – Hudson Griffin
Tower of Power – Trey Bryan, Garrison Hill, Daughtry Jackson, Jackson Lee, Baines Raynor
Woodworking – Savannah Grady
Wreath – Jase Blanchard
2nd Place
Fiber Arts – Mabel Parker
Handmade Jewelry – Lexie Sawvel
Painting – Rebekah Bryan
Recyclable Art – Daughtry Jackson
3rd Place
Black & White Photography – Molly Hilton
Color Photography – Rebekah Bryan
Poetry – Olivia Matthews
Sketching – Joesen Pope
Premier Performer Awards: Camryn Fussell, Mabel Rose Parker, and Lexie Sawvel. This award, new to Beta Club this year, invites selected dancers and singers to come to the national convention and rehearse with a professional choreographer for a special performance at both the convention and a “flash mob” in the city of Savannah.