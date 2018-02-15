Record-Setting Wins For Harrells Christian Academy Students At State Junior Beta Competition

Harrells, NC, February 4, 2018 – Now in its second year under the direction of sponsors, Ms. Barbara Hollowell, Mrs. Lori Boone, Mrs. Jessica Sawvel, Mrs. Margo Bowker, and Mrs. Beth Griffin, the HCA Junior Beta Club has come home from the North Carolina Beta Convention with 24 wins, including 1st place in Division 2 Group Talent and 11 other events. In all, 87 Harrells 4th-8th graders have earned the right to compete at the National Convention this June in Savannah, Georgia.

5th grade teacher Mrs. Melody Powell reflected on the event: “The huge variety of Beta events allows our kids to discover new areas of giftedness like robotics, for example, and really shine in ways they haven’t before. That’s a great thing to have alongside the learning we aim for in our classrooms.”

Harrells Christian Academy students placed in the following events:

DIVISION II

1st Place

Group Talent

2nd Place

Poetry – Georgia Pope

Social Studies – Evan Boussias

DIVISION I

1st Place

Advertising & Design – Hudson Griffin, Molly Hilton, Daughtry Jackson, Joesen Pope

Book Battle – Savannah Grady, Eli Hardison, Garrison Hill

Language Arts – Lexie Sawvel

Pastels/Charcoal – Caiden Sutton

Robotics – Davis Barnette, Christina Barnhill, Landon Coats, Adrienne Squires, Grant Swanson

Sculpture – Cooper Barber

Speech – Hudson Griffin

Tower of Power – Trey Bryan, Garrison Hill, Daughtry Jackson, Jackson Lee, Baines Raynor

Woodworking – Savannah Grady

Wreath – Jase Blanchard

2nd Place

Fiber Arts – Mabel Parker

Handmade Jewelry – Lexie Sawvel

Painting – Rebekah Bryan

Recyclable Art – Daughtry Jackson

3rd Place

Black & White Photography – Molly Hilton

Color Photography – Rebekah Bryan

Poetry – Olivia Matthews

Sketching – Joesen Pope

Premier Performer Awards: Camryn Fussell, Mabel Rose Parker, and Lexie Sawvel. This award, new to Beta Club this year, invites selected dancers and singers to come to the national convention and rehearse with a professional choreographer for a special performance at both the convention and a “flash mob” in the city of Savannah.