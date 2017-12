TAR HEEL — Beth Car Presbyterian Church held its Longest Night Service on Thursday, Dec. 21, with a candlelight service of healing and hope that reminded us that the darkness cannot overtake the Light. The service was led by pastor Johnny Simpson.

