CHURCH CALENDAR

Dec. 31

— New Year’s Eve

— The deacons of Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church in Bladenboro will spearhead the “Watch Night Service” starting at 10:30 p.m. with a candlelight march. The Rev. Donald Thompson will bring the midnight message.

— The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church family is presenting their 2017 Gospel Extravaganza at 10 p.m. Those involved are celebrity “look-alikes” such as BeBe & CeCe Winans, Kiera Sheard, Byron Cage, Shawn Jones & The Believers, Tremaine Hawkins, and many more. Pastor Rev. Louie Boykin will provide a sermonizing message. Baldwin Branch is bringing in the new year with praise, laughter and expectation. The church is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

Out of county

• LUMBERTON: The U-turn Youth of Kingdom Place will present their New Year Musical “Be The Change” this Sunday, Dec. 31, in the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. Kingdom Place is located at 2610 E. Fifth Street in Lumberton.

Ongoing

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.