CHURCH CALENDAR

Jan. 22

— Elizabethtown Baptist Church, located at 1800 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will host the N.C. Baptist Singers Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Feb. 11

— Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, will celebrate a “Black History Program,” starting with everyone participating in a skit for the occasion during the morning worship service.

Out of county

• LUMBERTON: The Hoppers will be at Kingdom Place this Sunday, Jan. 21, in the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. Kingdom Place is located at 2610 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Ongoing

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.