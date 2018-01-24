Church holding ‘Souper Bowl For Caring’

ELIZABETHTOWN — Calling all churches, schools, bike clubs, Greek organizations, masons, eastern stars, beta clubs, JROTC, school organizations, etc.!

The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church Young Adults Missionaries are nationally registered partners with the NFL to collect cans of soup for the annual “Souper Bowl For Caring” Drive.

The drive is already underway and ends Saturday, Feb. 3. Donations will be given to the church’s food pantry to aid in feeding the community and help care for those in need.

Everyone is asked to give cans of soup for the occasion. Collection sites are:

— WBLA Radio Station, located at 512 Peanut Road in Elizabethtown (Monday through Friday)

— Baldwin Branch Church, located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown (Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday evenings 7 to 8:30 p.m.).

— Rita’s Personal Touch, located at 125 E. Main St. in Whiteville.

Donations may also be mailed to the station or the church.

This activity concludes with a tailgate party, music, youth flag football and mini-cheerleaders on Saturday, Feb. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. on the grounds of WBLA — the last drop off date.