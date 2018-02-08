CHURCH CALENDAR

Feb. 11

— Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, will celebrate a “Black History Program,” starting with everyone participating in a skit for the occasion during the morning worship service.

— Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2058 Baltimore Road in Council, will host its Seventh Pastoral Anniversary for past Anthony Gause at 11:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The morning service will be led by pastor Lorraine Jackson of Jerusalem MBC; the afternoon service will be led by Pastor Cameron Hankins of New Christian Chapel MBC. All are invited. For information, contact Cephas Beatty at 910-866-5281 or Marjorie Curry at 910-207-1188.

— Mt. Olive AME Zion Church’s pastor and Christian Education Department will have their annual Black History Program at 3:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Louie Boykin, pastor at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation. Everyone is invited.

Feb. 17

— Trinity and Carvers Creek AME Zion churches will hold a “Valentine Birthday Celebration” at 6 p.m. at the Tabernacle Multiple Purpose Building, located at 549 Youngstown Road in Riegelwood. The event is a celebration of Pastor Valentine Sutton. The special guest will be The Mighty Echoes of Elizabethtown and Shea Ra Nichi of Elizabethtown with African dance. Admission is $15 per person.

Feb. 18

— Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Council will hold its annual Black History Program at 3:30 p.m. Several speakers will be on the program. Everyone is invited. For information, contact Jewell Smith at 910-862-2989.

Feb. 24

— Windsor United Methodist Church, located at 12863 N.C. 242 North in Elizabethtown, will host a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Suggested donation is $6. All proceeds will benefit a Teen Challenge program in the county.

Feb. 28

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Eckie Lancaster, pastor emeritus at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

March 7

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Fr. Gerry Blackburn of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.

March 14

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. David Holloway of Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.

March 21

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sheldon Reese, resident of White Lake and member of the Baltimore-Washington United Methodist Conference.

Out of county

• NONE

Ongoing

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.