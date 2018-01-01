At this time of year we see several examples of caring for our less fortunate neighbors. The articles are based around local organizations and local individuals caring for those who have come upon hard times.

This caring for our neighbors is exactly what Christ had in mind when He was talking to the people. Christ had placed the responsibility upon each of us to care for those who have been less fortunate then we have been. Christ did not look to Caesar for the care of those who had come upon hard times. Christ looked to the people. Christ instructed the people to feed, clothe, and house those who had come upon a tough time in their life. Christ did not tell Caesar to give up his tunic for those who have been less fortunate but He did tell the individuals to whom he spoke to give up their tunic for the less fortunate.

But today it appears that many who call themselves worshipers of Christ have forgotten his teachings and instructions. Rather than taking Christ’s instructions in and obeying them they are now looking at Caesar, the government, to take on the responsibility that Christ instructed them to perform.

We often ask ourselves what has happened to the friendliness and caring of the neighborhoods that we now live in. I contend that we have forgotten Christ’s teachings. Not only have we forgotten His teachings we have abandoned them and the responsibilities that Christ gave to us those many years ago when talking to the crowds and the religious teachers of the time.

When we listen to and follow Christ’s teachings we will again bring back that love, friendliness, and caring within the neighborhoods. But as long as we look to Caesar to do the responsibilities that Christ has given to each of us, the neighborhood will remain a wasteland where love, friendship, and caring cannot or will not grow.

If we interpret the guidance of God as it is written rather than twisting it to support the point of view that we wish it to have, we will again return to neighborhoods with large amounts of love, friendliness, and caring.

God Bless all.

Ray Shamlin

ocky Mount