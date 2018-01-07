A letter to all America

Jerusalem became the center of UN attention over America’s decision to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Yet some day, after Jesus Christ returns to rule this Earth, all nations will want their embassies there. If they still exist!

Jesus, The Word of God, the Son of God and Son of Man, will rule the Earth from His throne in Jerusalem for a thousand years. His followers, numbering more than one-hundred million, super natural resurrected human beings, and angels, will serve Him in ruling the world. Their name, the Sons of God.

In keeping with God’s Word, Israel’s decedents, buried around the world, will be resurrected. God will cause their graves to open, given a new body, and new spirit, and will be placed in their God given homeland, Israel. The Holy Bible, The Word of God, says “And so all Israel will be saved: …. (Romans 11:26-36).”

Those nations who despise God’s chosen people, will, except for remnants, be killed, before Jesus sits on his throne. It will start when Jesus Christ opens the first of seven seals of the book which “no man in heaven, nor in earth, neither under the earth, was able to open the book, neither to look thereon (Rev. Chap.5-6).”

God knew before-hand that most humans were going to refuse his final covenant with Man. But He loved Man, his creation, so much that he still sent Jesus to die for us on the cross. That through his Son’s sacrifice, those who believe in him, would be saved and be with Him. But unbelievers will suffer in Hell, and later in the Lake of Fire.

Salvation comes by hearing, reading, believing, and doing the Will of God.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Okla.