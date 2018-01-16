Is liberalism a mental disorder?

I’d like your thoughts on this (but) liberals need not respond … I know your views.

Morals and integrity have made a 180-degree turn in just two decades. A few years ago, your word and a handshake were a contract. Not today. A bag of chips was a bag of chips. Not today. It’s a bag of air.

The same could be said today about promises from politicians right down to the everyday transaction … hot air, that is, if you’re on the purchasing end.

It seems that our measuring system in everything is all out of whack, especially when it comes to what is right and wrong. I remember when you gave “good measure” (Mt. 6:38), that is, you appreciated a man’s business.You’d shake and pack a little more in his basket.

Most have changed the Truth of God into a lie (Rom. 1:25; Isa 5:20). There’s no respect for each other, authorities or law enforcement anymore.

“They” hate the name of Christ. You can say “God,” but not “Jesus.” Apparently they don’t realize they are one and the same — or either they do and don’t think you know (Jn. 14:9).

Hitler said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” These are those who hate our country, the president, and threatening to shut the government down because the president wants to make America great again.

Be care who you associate with. It’s very contagious. It can’t be in the water we’re drinking!

Carl A. Hinson Sr.

Whiteville