An extremely profitable boondoggle

Thanks to non-presidential Donald Trump, I am reading in newspapers and hearing in news casts, vulgar and slang words I have never seen or heard in our free press before.

A Jan. 12 AP article, “Trump picky about what immigrants U.S. allows,” began: “In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and ‘——hole’ countries in Africa rather than places like Norway …” The second paragraph ended with: “The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Trump supports policies that welcome ‘those who can contribute to our society.’”

According to a Jan. 20 AP article, “Congress must find a path to save Dreamers,” the Dreamers “… are the 700,000 young adults brought to this country illegally as children …” Did their parents bring them here, or did someone bring parents and children here illegally? How did they stay, if not because someone hired them illegally? Do you really believe 700,000 children and their parents slipped across our southern border, and walked about our English-speaking country applying for jobs in Spanish?

The article stated: “Holding those young people hostage to a $33 billion immigration bill is unfair. Most of that money – $18 billion — supposedly would pay for Trump’s border wall boondoggle.” Trump’s border wall may be a boondoggle to American taxpayers when Mexico does not pay for it, but it is no boondoggle to Trump’s clandestine companies that will collect the $18 billion. Con-man Trump’s border wall proposal will be one of the most profitable business deals in history if implemented. Do you really believe America’s wealthy special interests do not want easily exploitable illegal immigrants, who dare not report employer abuse, and will work for pennies on the dollar paid “under the table?” Will Trump’s border wall stop corporate planes that bring vetted workers hired in Mexico to their service industries and meat processing “sweat shops?”

Were the Dreamers brought to America by their parents, or were both brought here by the kind of people who will profit from Trump’s wall while flying more exploitable undocumented workers over it?

Think about it, please.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg