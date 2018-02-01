Another letter to America

Last year, and maybe before then, TV News kept showing children of various ages riding on top of train cars headed north to America un-accompanied by grown-ups, in an extremely dangerous way.

Now we hear that we need to do something about giving citizenship to those who were brought here by their parents when they were young, and they are calling them dreamers. However, no one seems to mention that their parents are most likely illegals too.

In the past, America has been a magnet to the world. Still is! But that cannot go on forever.

It is time to stop saying, “We are a nation of immigrants,” and then using that period of America’s history, to justify acceptance of legal and illegal immigration. Remember, America’s population is now 316,158,692 and counting.

As Americans we should always be grateful for the great contributions made by those who already resided in the territories, acquired by purchase, cessation, or by wars. In the 1800’s, those acquisitions expanded America’s land holdings all the way to the Pacific.

This of course started migration from the eastern part of America to the new territories west. “Go west young man, go west” was the old cry. A phrase attributed to Horace Greeley.

And this was soon followed by Europeans who desired to own land, and immigrated to America, the Land of Opportunity.

But those who came here illegally have no right to be here. They have been breaking our laws. They should be told to show respect for our laws and pack their bags and go back home. They can then place their names on the list behind those who have been waiting. Fair is fair.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Okla.