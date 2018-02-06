Applications sought for scholarships

An integral part of fulfilling Farm Bureau’s mission is to make leadership development available to our members. We feel that education is an important component of leadership. Providing opportunities for our future leaders to obtain an education is important to us. We are proud to offer the following to our members.

Our Cecil McClure Memorial Scholarship provides $500.00 per year for four years of study at a college, university or community college. Our Farm Bureau Scholarship provides $1,500.00 for one year of study at a college, university or community college. R. Flake Shaw Scholarship provides $4,000.00 per year for four years of study at a college or university.

Two new scholarships are awarded each spring valued at $1,000 per year for two years of study at a community college. Applicant may apply through Bladen County Farm Bureau by calling 910-645-2042.

Eligibility requirements for both scholarships will be based on (1) financial need; (2) satisfactory scholastic record; (3) leadership potential; and (4) good character. Applicants must enroll in agriculture or in an agriculturally related field. Applications must be completed and returned by March 5 to Bladen County Farm Bureau.

Our Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders will be held the week of June 10-15 at N.C. State University and NCA&T State University. Applicants must be a rising high school senior and the young men or women must be in the upper one-third of their classes. Those selected should have an interest in agriculture and a desire to further their education in an agriculturally related field.

Application must be completed and returned to Bladen County Farm Bureau by March 30.

Tammy Guyton

Bladen County Farm Bureau