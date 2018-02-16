The government’s numbers are all wrong

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that murder was legal (but) unborn children don’t have the same rights as other Americans. The murderers (of these unborn children) feel better and can live with themselves.

Except in a few cases, our court system says it’s cruel and unusual punishment to execute a convicted adult who’s hideous crime prescribes the medicine of capital punishment (Gen. 9:6; Ex. 20:13; Ex. 21:12). In many cases, they die a luxurious life of old age in prison.

To make it appear that justice was done, the judge will sentence them to 400 years without parole — that’s nonsense.

Sixty million children have been aborted since 1973. In 2008, the most recent year for which data is available, 1.21 million unborn children were aborted. This amounts to 3,322 killings per day. The CDC boasts that we are healthier and the average lifespan is 77.6 years — which sounds good, but it’s not true.

If the murdered children had been allowed to live as criminals often are, that would be 4,656,000,000 years of life snatched from them. If you combine this to other causes of death — heart disease, cancer, wars, etc. — plus the fact that 6,775 Americans die daily (that’s one every 11 seconds), don’t you think the government’s math is wrong and misleading?

Wouldn’t you think my math is as good as theirs? If you count all the abortions, wouldn’t the average lifespan go way down — just guessing on this — to maybe 40 years or less?

Now, meditate and think on that.

Carl A. Hinson Sr.

Whiteville