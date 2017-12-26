Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament gets tweaked

DUBLIN — A travel glitch has caused a change on the Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament.

First Flight High was originally scheduled to play Scotland County on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament, but will be unable to make the trip for that game — so organizers have rearranged the schedule.

Games n Wednesday will now start at 4 p.m., with East Bladen versus Clinton; Whiteville versus South Brunswick will now be played at 6 p.m.; and West Bladen versus Dillon, S.C., will be played at its original 8 p.m.time slot.

First Flight will now move into the consolation bracket and play at 4 p.m.Thursday; and Scotland County will be moved into the winner’s bracket and play at 8 p.m.Thursday.