McGill tabbed All-Area second team

ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Brooks McGill, along with nine of his Eagles teammates, were recently named to the Wilmington StarNews All-Area boys soccer team.

McGill, the Player of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference after leading East Bladen to the conference crown with a 14-0 record, was tabbed for the StarNews’ second team.

During his senior season, McGill tallied 32 goals and 39 assists in helping the Eagles to a 21-2 overall record. He finished his career at East Bladen with a school-record 79 goals.

Nine other players on coach Jay Raynor’s squad were named to the StarNews’ honorable mention team. They were: Ezequiel Arteaga, Gabe Barber, Keshaun Daivs, Jake Evans, Caleb Hatchell, Greyson Heustess, Pierce Melvin, Spencer Scott, and Dan Tatum.

McGill http://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_BrooksMcGill.jpg McGill