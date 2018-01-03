Knights fall to St. Pauls, 65-50

ST. PAULS — A 15-2 burst in the third quarter proved to be the difference Tuesday, as St. Pauls knocked off visiting West Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference game, 65-50.

The loss drops the Knights to 3-10 overall, 0-6 in the conference.

West Bladen got a three-pointer and seven points from Keshawn Lewis in the first quarter, and the Knights duo of Gerardo Reyes and Kerron Washington each drained three-pointers in the period to help the Knights stay even with the Bulldogs 15-15 going into the second stanza.

Neither team could open up any sizable advantage in the quarter, as the two teams traded 16 points and remained tied at 31-31 going into the locker room. West Bladen was led by three-pointers from Tyre Boykin, Jaheim Lesane, Trashawn Ballard and Eddie Perez-Ortiz in the quarter.

Reyes canned another three-pointer for West Bladen to open the second half, but it would be the Knights’ last lead of the game. St. Pauls went on a 15-2 run to open a 46-36 advantage and, despite another three-pointer from Boykin, the Bulldogs took a 47-39 lead into the fourth frame.

That lead ballooned to 55-39 before West Bladen put together an 11-2 burst to close the deficit to 57-50. But the Bulldogs closed the game with a 10-0 run to seal the win.

Boykin led West Bladen with 10 points, while Lewis contributed seven points.

West Bladen will host South Columbus on Thursday at 8 p.m. and then host East Bladen on Friday — both are Three Rivers Conference clashes and will tip off at 8 p.m.