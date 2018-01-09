Bulldogs fall to New Life, 92-26

FAYETTEVILLE — The Paul R, Brown Leadership Academy varsity basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, and it was a stinging one — 92-26 against New Life Christian Academy of Fayetteville on Monday.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 3-1 on the season.

The Monarchs opened the game with a 28-0 run and outscored Paul R. Brown by a 41-10 margin in the first quarter.

New Life continued the momentum with an 18-4 burst through the second quarter and took a 59-14 advantage into halftime.

Not much changed in the second half, as the Monarchs outscored Paul R. Brown by a 17-6 verdict in the third quarter for a 76-20 lead, then used a 16-6 run though the fourth frame to post the 66-point win.

“We played a pretty good team with a lot of height,” said Bulldogs coach Ken Cross. “It was pretty overwhelming — we battled, but we’re just not at that same level yet. Hopefully we can bounce back.”

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Antioch Christian Academy of Lumberton on Thursday in East Arcadia, with a return tilt on Friday, Jan. 19, in Lumberton.