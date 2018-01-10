Whiteville rallies to beat east Bladen, 44-36

WHITEVILLE — The Wolfpack gained a measure of revenge Tuesday by beating visiting East Bladen, 44-36, in a Three Rivers Conference tilt that was a rematch of a 62-50 win by the Eagles over Whiteville in the Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament.

The loss ends East Bladen’s three-game win streak and drops the Eagles to 3-9 overall, 1-7 in the conference.

The Wolfpack opened the game with a 12-4 run through the first quarter, but East Bladen responded with a 12-6 run in the second stanza — fueled by six points from Sincere Smith and a three-pointer from Messiah Leach— to stay within 18-16 at halftime.

Three-pointers, two from Leach and one from Adonis Avery, allowed East Bladen to go on a 13-9 burst through the third quarter and take a 29-27 edge into the fourth frame.

But Whiteville manufactured a 17-7 run over the final eight minutes to seal the win.

Smith led the Eagles with 12 points, while Leach contributed nine points.

After a non-conference game at Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday, East Bladen will travel to Tabor City for a conference tilt against South Columbus on Friday at 8 p.m.