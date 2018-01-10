South Columbus dumps the Knights, 76-61

DUBLIN — The visiting Stallions of South Columbus broke from the gate quickly Tuesday with a 12-0 run and never let West Bladen get within three en route to a 76-61 Three Rivers Conference win.

The loss drops the Knights to 3-10 overall, 0-7 in the conference.

South Columbus, after building the 12-0 lead to start the game, were hit with a 9-2 West Bladen burst fueled by three-pointers by Gerardo Reyes, Jimmy Williams and Jaheim Lesane that pulled the Knights to within 14-9.

The two teams traded points the rest of the quarter, but the Stallions held a 20-17 edge going into the second quarter.

South Columbus used an 11-2 spurt to open a 33-21 advantage and then finished the half with a 9-8 edge to carry a 42-29 lead into the intermission.

Three-pointers by Williams and Tyre Boykin kept West Bladen in the game, but the Stallions matched the Knights’ 18 points in the third quarter and took a 60-47 lead into the fourth frame.

South Columbus pushed the lead to 20 at 67-47 to open the quarter, but three-pointers by Boykin and Shyron Adams helped the Knights cut the deficit to 15 at the buzzer.

Williams led West Bladen with 17 points, while Boykin added 11 points and Jonathan Robins grabbed six rebounds.

West Bladen will host Red Springs on Friday at 8 p.m. in a conference tilt.