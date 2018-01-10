Lacey leads Lady Knights to win

DUBLIN — Chasitty Lacey carried the Lady Knights to a 64-48 win over visiting South Columbus by dropping in 24 points — including six three-pointers over the first three quarters — to give West Bladen its first conference win of the season.

The Lady Knights are now 3-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

Lacey gave West Bladen fans a preview of what was to come by draining a three-pointer to open the game. She went on to bomb in two more three-pointers in the quarter and added a pair of free throws to help give the Lady Knights a 14-9 lead. But the lady Stallions finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to knot the game at 14-14 going into the second stanza.

Lacey dropped in her fourth three-pointer to start the quarter and added another three-pointer later in the period and Kasee Singletary popped in a pair of three-pointers to lead the Lady Knights to a 40-27 advantage at halftime.

“We played a really good first half,” said West Bladen coach Brian McLeney. “Probably the best of the season for us.”

Lacey drained her sixth three-pointer of the game during an 8-5 run early in the third quarter, but South Columbus finished the quarter with a 7-3 burst that cut the Lady Knights’ lead to 51-39.

West Bladen opened the fourth frame with a 6-2 run behind two buckets by Patience Parker, but the Lady Stallions answered with a 7-0 run to pull within 57-48 midway through the quarter. Seniah Johnson stopped the run with a three-pointer for West Bladen and Parker drained four free throws to ice the game.

“Chasitty just had a great game shooting the ball,” McLeney said. “Patience Parker had a great game at both ends of the floor and I thought Kasee and Patience did a good job of controlling the tempo on offense and defense.

“The Ellison sisters, Nyasia and Scjada, stepped up big in the absence of Elizabeth Allbright (illness),” he added. “I felt our pace wore South Columbus down, which led to some easy baskets.”

In addition to her 24 points, Lacey also had eight rebounds and three steals for West Bladen. Parker contributed 15 points and five steals, while Singletary had eight points and Conner Brisson had five steals.

The Lady Knights will host Red Springs on Friday at 6 p.m. in a conference game at 6 p.m.