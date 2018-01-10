Four County EMC offering basketball camp scholarships

BURGAW — Four County EMC is giving two local middle school students an opportunity to dust off those sneakers and hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships.

Four County EMC will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp June 16-20 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and one local young women for the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 10-13 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young athletes to visit our state’s largest universities and work directly with notable coaches and student athletes,” said Gay Johnson of Four County EMC. “This scholarship is a way for our cooperative to support students who have a passion for sports and want to find new ways to excel. By earning the scholarships and going to camp, these young adults learn skills they can use on the court and in the classroom.”

Applications are being accepted through March 31 and can be found online at www.fourcty.org or www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/community. Applicants will be judged on academic records, extra-curricular activities and the content of an essay that must be submitted with the application. To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade during the 2018-2019 school year and have permission from a parent or guardian. Winners are expected to be announced by May 1.

At the camps, students stay overnight in dorms on campus, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities. Wes Moore, coach of the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, and Roy Williams, coach of the 2009 and 2017 national champion Carolina Tar Heel men’s basketball team, will direct the camps with the help of staff and current and former players.

More than 50 students will attend basketball camp this summer on all-expenses paid scholarships from North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Now in its 15th year, the scholarship program reflects Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ core values of accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

Four County Electric serves more than 32,500 members within Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.