Eagles nipped at Wallace-Rose Hill

TEACHEY — Wallace-Rose Hill took advantage of free throws late to hand visiting East Bladen a 48-46 non-conference loss on Wednesday.

The Eagles fell to 3-10 overall.

East Bladen forged ahead for a 10-9 first-quarter lead behind a three-pointer by Adonis Avery, then increased the advantage to 20-17 before halftime fueled by three-pointers from Sincere Smith and Reachoid Pone.

The two teams traded points through the third quarter, as Messiah leach drained a three-pointer for the Eagles and added two buckets and a free throw for an eight-point period. East Bladen carried a 35-32 edge into the fourth frame.

But down the stretch, the Bulldogs outscored the visitors by a 16-11 margin thanks to a slew of free throws that sealed the win.

Smith led East Bladen with 12 points, while Leach added 11 and Keshaun Davis scored eight.