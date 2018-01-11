Lady Eagles rally for 55-46 win

TEACHEY — Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson made Wallace-Rose Hill pay for its box-and-one defense, dropping in 23 points Wednesday to lead visiting East Bladen to a 55-46 non-conference win.

The Lady Eagles improved to 12-1.

“We played from behind most of the night,” East Bladen coach Patty Evers said. “(But) Ja’Tyra took over the game in the second half …”

The Lady Eagles opened a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but Wallace-Rose Hill outscored the visitors by a 15-13 margin through the second quarter to knot the game at 23-23 by intermission.

Moore-Peterson then put the Lady Eagles on her back.

The junior, despite being under heavy pressure from the Lady Bulldogs, began hitting shots to keep East Bladen in the game. Wallace-Rose Hill won the third quarter by a 13-10 verdict to carry a 36-33 edge into the fourth frame, but East Bladen went on a 20-10 run through the final eight minutes to earn the win.

“Ja’Tyra hit five 10-foot jumpers while heavily defended,” Evers said. ““Erica McKoy knocked down nine of 11 shots from the free throw line to seal the game; Anna Kate White made both of her baskets when we were trailing by three points in two separate possessions.”

In addition to her 23 points, Moore-Peterson grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Eagles, while McKoy added 17 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had six assists. Patience Ward turned in a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards, along with four steals. Shardajah Brown grabbed six rebounds and Lorna Mendell had five rebounds.