Lady Eagles roll past South Columbus, 67-36

TABOR CITY — The Lady Eagles put together one of their best games of the season on Friday, putting four players in double figures and scoring 67 points against South Columbus to roll to a 31-point win.

East Bladen moved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference — good for sole possession of first place after Red Springs’ loss to West Bladen on Friday.

The Lady Eagles came out of the locker room on fire to open the game, lighting up the scoreboard with 23 points while the defense held the Lady Stallions to 11.

The momentum stayed with East Bladen through the second quarter, as the Lady Eagles outscored South Columbus by a 16-7 verdict to carry a 39-18 advantage into the intermission.

If East Bladen coach Patty Evers’ message at halftime was to keep doing the same thing, the Lady Eagles listened.

East Bladen put another 17 points on the board while holding South Columbus to 12, and the lead ballooned to 56-30 going into the fourth frame.

With Evers clearing her bench down the stretch, the Lady Eagles still outscored South Columbus by an 11-6 margin to seal the win.

“I’m very proud of the girls …” Evers said. “Our chemistry and team identity seems to be coming around. Great team effort. Erica (McKoy), Shar (Brown), JaTyra (Moore-Peterson) and Anna Kate (White) had good shooting nights and that is always good to see.”

McKoy led the Lady Eagles wit 18 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Moore-Peterson contributed 16 points with nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Patience Ward had another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Brown added 12 points. White had six points and five boards, while Katie Evans pulled down four rebounds.

East Bladen will travel to Dublin on Tuesday to square off against West Bladen in a conference tilt at 6 p.m.