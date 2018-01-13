Lady Knights upset Red Springs, 60-38

DUBLIN — West Bladen earned perhaps its biggest win in a few seasons on Friday, knocking off visiting Red Springs and kicking the Lady Red Devils out of first place in the Three Rivers Conference.

The 60-38 win was the Lady Knights’ second straight in the conference and improves them to 4-9 overall, 2-6 in the conference.

West Bladen jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter behind a three-pointer from Chasitty Lacey and five points from Kasee Singletary.

That jump continued through the second quarter, as the Lady Knights’ defense forced several turnovers and cashed them in for points. Carley Dawson scored six points and Seniah Johnson buried a three-pointer to lead West Bladen to a 20-6 run through the period and took a 36-14 lead into halftime.

Little changed after the intermission, as the two teams traded points the entire second half.

Lacey dropped in another three-pointer to fuel a 10-10 push with the Lady Red Devils, but the West Bladen lead remained at 22 going into the fourth quarter.

Patience Parker got the hot hand for West Bladen, popping in a trio of buckets to lead the Lady Knights to a 14-point period and seal the big win.

“Overall, it was a great effort,” said West Bladen coach Brian McCleney. “Once again our pressed forced a lot of turnovers , which led to some easy baskets. Very proud of the girls.

“Kasee Singletary played very well,” he added. “We were able to get contributions from everyone.”

Singletary led West Bladen with 13 points, while Lacey contributed 10 points and Parker added nine points. Dawson pumped in eight points and Johnson had seven points.

The Lady Knights will host East Bladen on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a conference game.