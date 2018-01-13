Red Springs sinks Knights, 88-68

DUBLIN — Red Springs rolled to a 30-point halftime lead Friday and never looked back en route to an 88-68 Three Rivers Conference win over West Bladen.

The loss drops the Knights to 3-12 overall, 0-8 in the conference.

The Red Devils blitzed West Bladen for a 21-10 first-quarter run, but —despite a three-pointer from Keshaun Lewis for West Bladen — a 28-9 burst through the second quarter did more damage and sent the Knights into the intermission facing a 49-19 deficit.

West Bladen tried to whittle away at the gap in the second half, as Tyre Boykin canned 10 points in the third quarter and Shyron Adams drained a three-pointer to lead the Knights to a 21-16 run and close the deficit to 65-40 going into the fourth frame.

The two teams slugged it out on the scoreboard through the final period, and West Bladen got the better of it by a 28-23 margin — but the Red Devils easily sealed the 20-point win.

Gerardo Reyes and Adams each bombed in a three-pointer for the Knights in the fourth quarter.

Boykin led West Bladen with 16 points, while Jimmy Williams cored 13 points. Adams added nine points and bot Reyes and Lewis each scored seven points.

The Knights will host East Bladen on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in a conference tilt.