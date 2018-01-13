Eagles fall to South Columbus

TABOR CITY — South Columbus broke open a close halftime game with a 29-22 run through the second half to earn a 57-49 Three Rivers Conference win over visiting East Bladen on Friday.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-11 overall, 1-8 in the conference.

The Stallions opened the game wit a 15-11 run through the first quarter, while East Bladen was fueled by Sincere Smith’s seven points.

In the second stanza, Adonis Avery and Messiah Leach each canned a three-pointer and Smith popped in a pair of baskets as the Eagles outscored South Columbus by a 16-13 margin and went into the intermission trailing by just 28-27.

But the Stallions used a 14-11 burst through the third quarter to widen the margin to 42-38 going into the fourth frame. Messiah Leach drained a three-pointer in the quarter for East Bladen.

Down the stretch, the Eagles’ efforts to send South Columbus to the foul line nearly paid off. With the Stallions clanking 12 of their 19 free throws, East Bladen still couldn’t fight its way back. South Columbus outscored the Eagles by a 15-11 margin to seal the win.

Smith led east Bladen with 21 points, while Leach contributed 10 points.

The Eagles will travel to face West Bladen on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in a conference game.