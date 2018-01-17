Pechmann Center offering five fishing workshops in February

FAYETTEVILLE – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is offering five free fishing workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of February. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are:

Feb. 3 – Level I Fly-Fishing Clinic beginning at 9 a.m. Open to ages 13 and up, but participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants will learn about the essential casts of fly-fishing, knots, equipment and how to land a fish using a fly-rod. The Commission will provide loaner rods, reels and tackle to all registered participants.

Feb. 13-15 – Beginning Fly-Tying Course from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This three-night course is open to the first 25 registrants ages 12 and older, though participants between the ages of 12 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult. The course is designed to provide basic knowledge of fly-tying tools, materials, patterns and tying techniques. Students will complete six fly patterns over approximately eight hours of instruction. All tools, materials and a fly-tying handbook will be provided.

Feb. 17 – Level II Fly-Fishing Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 13 and up, but participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This program takes participants beyond the basics and introduces intermediate fly-fishing and casting techniques. Participants in this clinic must have completed the Level I Fly-Fishing or Fly-Casting Discovery course prior to registration.

Feb. 22 – Fly-Tying Forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to ages 10 and up, but participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The forum provides attendees the opportunity to increase their fly-tying skills. Participants are encouraged to use their own equipment, but limited equipment and materials are available upon request. Fly-tying forums occur on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Feb. 23 – Introduction to Kayak Fishing Level I from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to ages 16 and older. This free clinic is designed to give anglers and paddlers the information required to safely and successfully fish in sheltered waters from a kayak. In this classroom seminar, participants will learn the basics of kayak fishing including choosing a boat, required equipment, outfitting and rigging, tackle/gear selection and safety.

The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, across from Lake Rim. Commission staff at the Pechmann Center conducts fishing workshops, events and clinics throughout the year. Most programs are free and open to the public. For information on the Commission’s four wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit www.ncwildlife.org/learning.