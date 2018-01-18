Senior Games fundraiser underway

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lumber River Council of Governments is selling raffle tickets for $5 as part of a fundraiser for the Senior Games that will be held April 23 through May 1o.

The raffle winner will receive a Sceptre 50” LED television.

All money for the tickets is to be turned in to Carol Mitchell, the Senior Center director at the Bladen County Division on Aging, by Friday, Jan. 19, so those interested in supporting this fundraiser, we can make arrangements to meet. I’m located at the Division on Aging and my number is 910-872-6331.