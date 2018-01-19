Posted on by

Moore-Peterson hits 1,000 points


East Bladen junior guard Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson joined the Lady Eagles’ 1,000 Point Club when she scored 21 points in a 68-62 win over cross-county rival West Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference battle. Moore-Peterson hit the 1,000-point mark with her first basket of the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 16. She is the sixth East Bladen player to reach the milestone for the Lady Eagles, joining Courtney Melvin (2.502), JaToya Kemp (1,636), Lacey Suggs (2,139), Jazmine Kemp (1,514) and Dorothy Corbett (1,577). Moore-Peterson celebrated the occasion with her teammates and coaches after the game.

