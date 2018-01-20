Defense leads Lady Eagles past Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady Eagles left no doubt that avenging their only loss of the season was a priority Friday, as East Bladen started fast and went on to post a 48-32 Three Rivers Conference victory over visiting Red Springs.

The win improved the Lady Eagles to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference — now two games up on the Lady Red Devils.

East Bladen opened the game with a 17-4 run through the first quarter, setting the defensive tone for the rest of the night.

The two teams nearly traded points through the second stanza, but the Lady Eagles were able to use an 11-9 advantage to widen the lead and take a 28-13 edge into the intermission.

The scoring waned in the third quarter as the defenses for both teams shone brighter, but an 8-7 verdict allowed the Lady Eagles to extend their lead to 36-20 going into the fourth frame.

Each team put 12 points on the board in the final eight minutes of play and sealed the 16-point win for East Bladen.

“A big win for the girls,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers. “I’m proud of our defense … and the chemistry we found on offense.

“Shardajah (Brown) did a great job on the offensive boards and everyone played great defense,” she added. “It was nice to get this win.”

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson continued with the hot hand for the Lady Eagles, dropping in 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Erica McKoy scored 15 points, Brown grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots while Patience Ward had eight boards and three steals. Ashley Hardin grabbed seven rebounds, while Lorna Mendell had three blocked shots.

East Bladen returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Cerro Gordo to face West Columbus in a conference game at 6 p.m.