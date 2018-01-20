Knights get OT win, 75-73

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen got its first Three Rivers Conference win of the season on Friday, but needed overtime to take down East Columbus, 75-73.

The Knights improved to 4-11 overall, 1-9 in the conference.

A barrage of three-pointers from West Bladen — one each by Jimmy Williams, Keshawn Lewis, Kerron Washington and Trenton Lyons — along with a pair of baskets by Treshawn Ballard helped the Knights keep pace with the Gators through the first quarter. The two teams went into the second stanza knotted at 20-20.

Neither team could jump out to any substantial lead before halftime. Tyre Boykin scored five points for West Bladen and Eddie Perez-Ortiz canned a three-pointer, but after a 16-14 deficit in the period the Knights went into halftime trailing by 36-34.

In the third quarter, Ballard led West Bladen with six points behind a three-pointer, while Gerardo Reyes also hit a three-pointer, but the Gators rode a 17-15 advantage in the period to a 53-49 lead going into the final eight minutes.

The Knights battled back, outscoring East Columbus by a 16-12 margin behind three-pointers from Reyes and Lewis to knot the game at the end or regulation, 65-65, sending the outcome to overtime.

Williams put West Bladen in the driver’s seat with a three-pointer to open the OT period and the Knights went on to nip the Gators, 10-8, in the extra time to seal the two-point win.

Williams and Lewis each scored 12 points for West Bladen, while Ballard and Reyes each scored 10. Jonathan Robinson added eight points and Boykin had seven.

West Bladen will host South Robeson in a conference game on Wednesday at 8 p.m.